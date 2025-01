Leading Romanian courier company Cargus changes CEO

Leading Romanian courier company Cargus changes CEO. Cargus, a leading player in Romania's courier industry, appointed former CFO Belgin Bactali as the new CEO, effective January 20. She replaces Yannick Mooijman, who, the company said, "has decided to step back and explore new opportunities." Belgin Bactali has over 23 years of experience in