Romania elections 2025: C?lin Georgescu prepares for PM position if not allowed to run for president. C?lin Georgescu announced that if he is not allowed to run in this year's presidential elections, he could back "someone from the sovereignist camp" and become prime minister. Speaking on a TV show on January 22, he said that talks for such a scenario are already underway, Digi24 reported. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]