Eastern Romania: Galati County Council plans EUR 40 mln software park

Eastern Romania: Galati County Council plans EUR 40 mln software park. Galati County Council has unveiled its plans for the new software park being built in the city, a EUR 40 million project through which Council's president Costel Fotea seeks to turn the city on the Danube best known for its steel plants into an IT center of excellence. The project of the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]