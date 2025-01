Number of employees in Romania's public sector keeps rising

Number of employees in Romania's public sector keeps rising. The number of employees in Romania's public sector rose to 1.306 million in November 2024, reflecting an increase of 5,900 compared to October, according to data from the Ministry of Finance quoted by Economedia. This marks a continuing trend of growth in the public workforce, with over 64% of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]