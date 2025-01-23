Schlumberger to advise Romania's Romgaz on CO2 storage in depleted gas fields

Schlumberger to advise Romania's Romgaz on CO2 storage in depleted gas fields. Romania's largest natural gas producer, Romgaz, has awarded a EUR 226,000 consulting contract to Schlumberger, the world's largest onshore and offshore drilling services company, to assist in repurposing its depleted gas fields into carbon dioxide (CO2) storage facilities, Economedia reported. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]