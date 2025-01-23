Knauf begins operations at EUR 140 mln glass mineral wool plant in Romania

Knauf begins operations at EUR 140 mln glass mineral wool plant in Romania. The new factory that the local subsidiary of German group Knauf, Knauf Insulation, built central Romania at Târn?veni, began producing glass mineral wool in January 2025, the company announced on January 22. The factory will ensure an annual production of approximately 75,000 tonnes of mineral (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]