CBRE Assists Rus Savitar in Sale of Timis Furniture Plant to EU Furniture

CBRE Assists Rus Savitar in Sale of Timis Furniture Plant to EU Furniture. Real estate consultancy CBRE Romania assisted Rus Savitar, one of Romania’s leading furniture producers, founded by Rusu family, in the sale of the plant in Dudestii Noi, Timis county, to UE Furniture, a global leader in the production of chairs, armchairs and sofas. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]