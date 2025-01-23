Rockna and ASSIST Software push the boundaries of sound for the Wavedream Reference Signature
Jan 23, 2025
Rockna and ASSIST Software push the boundaries of sound for the Wavedream Reference Signature.
For over a decade, Rockna has been synonymous with pushing the limits of digital-to-analog conversion, creating devices that resonate deeply with audiophiles worldwide. Now, in partnership with ASSIST Software, Rockna's latest innovation, the Wavedream Reference Signature, ushers in a new era of (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]