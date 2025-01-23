Romanian pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025 shows focus on sustainability, resources

Romanian pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025 shows focus on sustainability, resources. Romania's pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025, which will take place from April 13 to October 13, was built with a focus on sustainability, including contributions from Romanian workers. The pavilion also highlights Romania's national resources. The mascot for the expo is a pelican named Haru (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]