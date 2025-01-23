Romanian startup Examin secures EUR 200,000 pre-seed funding for AI video analytics solutions
Jan 23, 2025
Examin, a Romanian startup specializing in AI-powered video analytics, has secured EUR 200,000 in pre-seed funding from a private investor. The funds will be directed toward a market-ready product, creating an AI-driven prototype for quality inspection in manufacturing processes (AI Quality (…)
