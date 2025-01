Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Sales Down 3.8% On The Month In November 2024

Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Sales Down 3.8% On The Month In November 2024. Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) decreased by 3.8% in nominal terms in November 2024 compared with October 2024, but rose 5.2% versus November 2023, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Thursday (Jan. 23). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]