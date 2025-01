European Commission grants protected status to Romania’s Jidvei wine

European Commission grants protected status to Romania’s Jidvei wine. On Thursday, January 23, the European Commission granted a protected geographical indication status to Romania’s Jidvei wine. The new status offers recognition for the distinctive qualities of the wine. The brand encompasses white, rosé, red, sparkling, semi-sparkling, and liqueur wines (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]