Leroy Merlin To Open Its 2nd Store In Iasi In First Half Of 2025



French do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Leroy Merlin will inaugurate its second store in the city of Iasi, in the first half of 2025, within the new shopping center, Mall Moldova.