Bitdefender: Alleged Russian hacking group currently targeting Romanian institutions

Bitdefender: Alleged Russian hacking group currently targeting Romanian institutions. Bitdefender, one of the world's largest cybersecurity solution providers, warned of an ongoing cyber espionage campaign orchestrated by the UAC-0063 group, believed to be linked with Russia. UAC-0063 is a group specializing in cyber espionage and the theft of sensitive data. Active since 2022, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]