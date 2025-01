Romanian elected as co-chair of Harvard European Conference

Romanian elected as co-chair of Harvard European Conference. Elif Memet, a young woman from Constanta, southern Romania, has been appointed co-chair of the Harvard European Conference. The 11th annual edition of one of the most prestigious transatlantic dialogue forums in the US will take place between January 31 and February 1. The event will take place (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]