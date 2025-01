factory by Raiffeisen Bank Program Funded Over 560 Businesses In Last 7 Years, Total Financing Value Tops EUR30M

The factory by Raiffeisen Bank program, launched seven years ago to support beginner entrepreneurs, has provided funds for more than 560 businesses, of which 130 in 2024, with the total financing value exceeding EUR30 million, as per data offered by the bank.