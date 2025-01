Avioane Craiova Seeks To Get RON300M Loans From BCR

Avioane Craiova Seeks To Get RON300M Loans From BCR. Avioane Craiova (AVIO.RO), a Romanian aeronautical company, has called shareholders for a general meeting on March 6, when they are to vote on getting a loan facility to fund the day-to-day operation from Banca Comerciala Romana, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]