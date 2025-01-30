Wizz Air to move Bucharest-Budapest flights to B?neasa Airport from March 30

Wizz Air to move Bucharest-Budapest flights to B?neasa Airport from March 30. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that starting March 30, 2025, its flights between Bucharest and Budapest will be relocated from Henri Coand? International Airport to Bucharest B?neasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport. Passengers traveling on this route are advised to check their email