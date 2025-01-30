Oradea City Hall upgrades municipal heating system under EUR 75.5 mln project

Oradea City Hall upgrades municipal heating system under EUR 75.5 mln project. The Oradea City Hall won a European project of RON 375.1 million (EUR 75.5 million), of which RON 216.6 million (EUR 43.6 million) is financing from the Modernization Fund, which provides for the efficiency of the centralized thermal energy supply system. The investment targets the distribution (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]