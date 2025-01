Romania commissions new 400 kV interconnector with Serbia

Romania commissions new 400 kV interconnector with Serbia. Transelectrica, the operator of the national energy transmission system in Romania, announced the entry into commercial operation of the 400 kV Re?i?a-Pancevo high-voltage line between Romania and Serbia. "Thus, the 400 kV Re?i?a-Pancevo OHL becomes the 11th 400 kV interconnection line between (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]