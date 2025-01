Romania’s public debt hits 54.3% of GDP at end-Nov 2024

Romania’s public debt hits 54.3% of GDP at end-Nov 2024. Romania’s public debt reached RON 937 billion (EUR 188.3 billion) at the end of November 2024, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 54.3%, based on the latest four-quarter GDP available (RON 1,725 billion as of the end of September), up from 54.0% (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]