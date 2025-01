Pastry Maker Senneville Ends 2024 with 38% Turnover Growth, Readies Investments in Two New Plants

Pastry Maker Senneville Ends 2024 with 38% Turnover Growth, Readies Investments in Two New Plants. Pastry producer Senneville, an entrepreneurial business launched by David Alb in Timisoara, in 2024 posted EUR5.1 million turnover, up 38% from 2023, particularly amid rising sales in retail networks. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]