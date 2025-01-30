Bog’Art, UTI Construction and Facility Management and Drumuri Bihor Complete Satu Mare Airport New Departures Terminal, in EUR63M Investment

Bog’Art, UTI Construction and Facility Management and Drumuri Bihor Complete Satu Mare Airport New Departures Terminal, in EUR63M Investment. Builder Bog’Art, owned by Raul Doicescu, in association with UTI Construction and Facility Management, controlled by businessman Tiberiu Urdarescu, and Drumuri Bihor, held by Beniamin Rusu, have finalized the construction of the new departures terminal of Satu Mare airport, an investment of (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]