Radisson Hotel Group Looks at Iasi, Craiova and Oradea to Open New Radisson Hotels

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's leading hotel chains, is eyeing several cities of Romania to open new hotels under one of its brands. Cities Radisson is looking at include Iasi, Craiova and Oradea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]