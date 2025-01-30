Romanian organic fertilizers manufacturer Norofert issues RON 7 mln in bonds to fund expansion in U.S. and Brazil

Norofert (BVB: NRF), a Romanian producer of organic agricultural inputs, has issued RON 7 million (EUR 1.4 million) in bonds under the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the company said on Monday. The issuance, identified under the ticker NRF29, consists of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]