Romanian star painter Adrian Ghenie exhibited for the first time at Brukenthal National Museum

Romanian star painter Adrian Ghenie exhibited for the first time at Brukenthal National Museum. The Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu will host paintings by renowned Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie from Zenoviu Haiduc’s collection for the first time in September 2025. The paintings will be part of an event featuring major names in contemporary Romanian art. The exhibition will include (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]