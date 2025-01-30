VEKTOR by ARIR 2024: 26 companies listed on the BVB achieve maximum scores in the evaluation of the communication with investors



21 companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) achieved the highest VEKTOR by ARIR score in 2024, compared to 16 companies in 2023. 5 issuers out of 35 included in BETAeRO obtained a VEKTOR by ARIR score of 10 for investor communication, compared to 4 issuers in (…)