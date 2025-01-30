 
Eltra Logis plans to double its storage capacity, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future.

Eltra Logis, one of the main players in the niche logistics, transport and storage market, plans to expand its warehouse capacity by another 10,000 sqm, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future. This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand from businesses and (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Transelectrica Announces Commercial Operation Of 400 kV Resita-Pancevo Overhead Power Line Romania's national grid operator Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) has announced that the 400 kV Resita (Romania) – Pancevo (Serbia) double-circuit overhead power line (OHL) entered commercial operation.

Log boom barriers help remove 5.7 tons of waste from Romanian rivers in two years About 5.7 tons of waste, including over 3 tons of plastic, have been collected in the last two years from several of Romania’s rivers through the log boom system, the Romanian Waters National Administration (Apele Române) announced. The project has focused on major rivers across Romania, such (…)

Unilever to move ice cream factory from Bulgaria to Romania Anglo-Dutch multinational Unilever, one of the largest players in the food and non-food consumer goods market, is closing its ice cream factory in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, and moving part of the production to Romania, in Suceava, according to Ziarul Financiar. The move comes just a few months (…)

PwC: Weight of Companies Expecting Headcount Cuts in 2025, Up vs 2024 The weight of companies anticipating a headcount reduction in 2025 rose to 11% in January 2025 from 2% in January 2024, reveals a PwC Romania survey.

Romania completes 48th Fighter Squadron with latest F-16 arrival from Norway Romania received another F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway this week, completing the 48th Fighter Squadron with a full fleet of 16 fighter jets. The aircraft landed at the "General Emanoil Ionescu" 71st Air Base in Câmpia Turzii on Thursday, January 30. The acquisition is part of a (…)

Europa League: Romania's FCSB loses to Manchester United 0-2, qualifies for round of 16 Romanian football team FCSB was defeated 0-2 by the UK’s Manchester United on Thursday, January 30, in the last round of the main group stage of the Europa League. The Romanian champions finished their group in 11th and secured qualification for the competition's play-offs. Roughly 3,000 (…)

nPerf 2024 barometer: Orange provides best mobile internet performances in Romania A new market analysis by independent French company nPerf revealed a competitive landscape in the mobile technology sector in Romania. Orange continues to hold its position as the market leader, as its subscribers enjoyed the best mobile internet performances in 2024, including for 5G. The (…)

 


