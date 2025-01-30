Eltra Logis plans to double its storage capacity, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future



Eltra Logis plans to double its storage capacity, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future.

Eltra Logis, one of the main players in the niche logistics, transport and storage market, plans to expand its warehouse capacity by another 10,000 sqm, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future. This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand from businesses and (…)