Association: 26 Companies Listed On Bucharest Bourse Get Maximum Scores In 2024 For Investor Communication vs 20 Firms In 2023.

The number of companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which achieved maximum scores at the evaluation of investor communication, grew to 21 in 2024, compared with 16 companies in 2023, according to the Romanian Association for Investor Relations (ARIR).