Codin Nastase And Lidia Stan Take Over As New Executive VPs Of Exim Banca Romaneasca, Traian Halalai Remains Head Of The Bank.

The executive management of Exim Banca Romaneasca will be ensured by Traian Halalai as Executive President, and by Lidia Stan and Codin Nastase, who started their activity as Vice Presidents of the bank after being cleared by the National Bank of Romania.