Mihai Diaconu Remains Chairman Of Electrica's Board Of Directors Until Dec 31, 2025

Mihai Diaconu Remains Chairman Of Electrica's Board Of Directors Until Dec 31, 2025. Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (stock symbol: EL) has announced in a stock market report that its Board of Directors appointed Mihai Diaconu to the position of Board Chairman, from February 1, 2025 until December 31, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]