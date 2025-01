Kaufland Opens Its 2nd Store In Bragadiru; Reaches 188 Hypermarkets In Romania

Kaufland Opens Its 2nd Store In Bragadiru; Reaches 188 Hypermarkets In Romania. German retailer Kaufland has inaugured on Thursday (Jan. 30) its second store in the town of Bragadiru (Ilfov County), thus reaching a network of 188 hypermarkets in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]