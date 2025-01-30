OMRO IFN Issues New Set Of Bonds Worth EUR1.56M On Multilateral Trading System Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

OMRO IFN Issues New Set Of Bonds Worth EUR1.56M On Multilateral Trading System Of Bucharest Stock Exchange. OMRO IFN, as part of the Filbo group, alongside Filbo Pay S.A. and Easybill Digital SRL, a Romanian company specialized in micro-crediting services and modern technological payment solutions, is listing on Jan. 30, under the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]