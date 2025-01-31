Court rejects Greenpeace's objection to environmental permit for Romania's Neptun Deep offshore gas project

Court rejects Greenpeace's objection to environmental permit for Romania's Neptun Deep offshore gas project. The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on January 29 the request filed by Greenpeace on the environmental permit for the Neptun Deep offshore gas project developed by state-owned Romgaz (BVB: SNG) and OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP). The NGO is also obliged to pay Romgaz Black Sea Limited, OMV Petrom, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]