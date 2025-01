Lidl opens three new stores in Romania

Lidl opens three new stores in Romania. German retailer Lidl continues its investments in Romania by opening three new stores, in Sibiu, Suceava, and Bascov (Pitesti), on January 30, reaching a total of 368 stores in the country. Lidl Romania is the largest local retailer by turnover, according to rankings compiled by Ziarul (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]