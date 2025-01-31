Europa League: Romania’s FCSB loses to Manchester United 0-2, qualifies for round of 16

Romanian football team FCSB was defeated 0-2 by the UK's Manchester United on Thursday, January 30, in the last round of the main group stage of the Europa League. The Romanian champions finished their group in 11th and secured qualification for the competition's play-offs. Roughly 3,000 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]