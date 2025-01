PwC: Weight of Companies Expecting Headcount Cuts in 2025, Up vs 2024

PwC: Weight of Companies Expecting Headcount Cuts in 2025, Up vs 2024. The weight of companies anticipating a headcount reduction in 2025 rose to 11% in January 2025 from 2% in January 2024, reveals a PwC Romania survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]