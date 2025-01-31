 
Romaniapress.com

January 31, 2025

Log boom barriers help remove 5.7 tons of waste from Romanian rivers in two years
Jan 31, 2025

Log boom barriers help remove 5.7 tons of waste from Romanian rivers in two years.

About 5.7 tons of waste, including over 3 tons of plastic, have been collected in the last two years from several of Romania’s rivers through the log boom system, the Romanian Waters National Administration (Apele Române) announced. The project has focused on major rivers across Romania, such (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Update: Seller In eMAG/HeyBlu - Orange Money IFN SA Deal Is Orange Romania eMAG and its financial services subsidiary HeyBlu have acquired Orange Money IFN SA from telecommunications group Orange Romania and the main assets they bought were the e-money and payment institution licenses issued by Romania’s central bank.

Romania, Georgia, Hungary And Azerbaijan Set Up Company To Implement Green Energy Corridor State-run grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Friday notified investors about the registration with the Trade Register Office of a joint venture company, "GECO POWER COMPANY - GREEN ENERGY CORRIDOR POWER COMPANY LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY" based in Romania, which will implement the Green (…)

Fondul Proprietatea Starts Buyback Program For A Maximum Number Of 320 Million Shares On Feb. 3 Fondul Proprietatea (stock symbol: FP) has announced in a stock market report on Jan. 31 that the next buyback program refers to the acquisition of a maximum number of 320 million ordinary shares and/or equivalent global depositary receipts corresponding to the Fund’s shares (“GDRs") and starts (…)

eMAG And HeyBlu Announce Acquisition Of Orange Money Romanian online retail group eMAG together with its financial services subsidiary HeyBlu have acquired 100% of the shares of Orange Money, eMAG has announced on Friday (Jan. 31).

Statistical Office: Romania Housing Permits Down 1.5% YoY In December 2024 Romanian authorities issued 2,511 residential building permits in December 2024, 8% fewer than in November 2024 and 1.5% fewer than in December 2023, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday (Jan. 31, 2025).

PwC Romania: Share of companies anticipating workforce reductions in 2025 increased The share of companies predicting a reduction in the number of employees in the upcoming year has increased to 11% in January 2025 from 2% same time last year, according to the HR Barometer survey conducted by PwC Romania. Fiscal measures taken by the government to reduce the budget deficit, (…)

Bucharest's Veranda Mall shopping center reportedly up for sale The Veranda Mall shopping center, located near Bucharest’s busy Obor market, is up for sale and has reportedly caught the interest of real estate investors AFI Europe and M Core, Profit.ro reported. The mall is currently owned by the Pogonaru family, the Pav?l brothers (owners of Dedeman), (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |