Transelectrica Announces Commercial Operation Of 400 kV Resita-Pancevo Overhead Power Line

Transelectrica Announces Commercial Operation Of 400 kV Resita-Pancevo Overhead Power Line. Romania's national grid operator Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) has announced that the 400 kV Resita (Romania) – Pancevo (Serbia) double-circuit overhead power line (OHL) entered commercial operation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]