Bucharest’s Veranda Mall shopping center reportedly up for sale

Bucharest’s Veranda Mall shopping center reportedly up for sale. The Veranda Mall shopping center, located near Bucharest’s busy Obor market, is up for sale and has reportedly caught the interest of real estate investors AFI Europe and M Core, Profit.ro reported. The mall is currently owned by the Pogonaru family, the Pav?l brothers (owners of Dedeman), (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]