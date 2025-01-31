PwC Romania: Share of companies anticipating workforce reductions in 2025 increased
Jan 31, 2025
The share of companies predicting a reduction in the number of employees in the upcoming year has increased to 11% in January 2025 from 2% same time last year, according to the HR Barometer survey conducted by PwC Romania. Fiscal measures taken by the government to reduce the budget deficit, (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]