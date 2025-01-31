Fondul Proprietatea Starts Buyback Program For A Maximum Number Of 320 Million Shares On Feb. 3

Fondul Proprietatea (stock symbol: FP) has announced in a stock market report on Jan. 31 that the next buyback program refers to the acquisition of a maximum number of 320 million ordinary shares and/or equivalent global depositary receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs") and starts (…)