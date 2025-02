Update: Seller In eMAG/HeyBlu – Orange Money IFN SA Deal Is Orange Romania

Update: Seller In eMAG/HeyBlu – Orange Money IFN SA Deal Is Orange Romania. eMAG and its financial services subsidiary HeyBlu have acquired Orange Money IFN SA from telecommunications group Orange Romania and the main assets they bought were the e-money and payment institution licenses issued by Romania’s central bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]