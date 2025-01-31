Romania, Georgia, Hungary And Azerbaijan Set Up Company To Implement Green Energy Corridor
Jan 31, 2025
Romania, Georgia, Hungary And Azerbaijan Set Up Company To Implement Green Energy Corridor.
State-run grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Friday notified investors about the registration with the Trade Register Office of a joint venture company, "GECO POWER COMPANY - GREEN ENERGY CORRIDOR POWER COMPANY LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY" based in Romania, which will implement the Green (…)
