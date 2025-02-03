|
Romanian developer Forty Management buys land in Seville for Lagoon City project
Feb 3, 2025
Romanian developer Forty Management buys land in Seville for Lagoon City project.
Romanian developer Forty Management said that it started the development of Lagoon City in Seville, Spain, following an investment with a gross development value of more than EUR 100 million. The first phase consisted of acquiring a 12 ha (120,000 sqm) site in Bormujos, a suburb of Seville. The (…)
E-commerce reaches 3.32% of Romania's GDP in 2024, still below EU average
Romania's e-commerce sector accounted for 3.32% of the country's GDP in 2024, showing steady growth but still trailing behind the European average of around 5%, according to data from the Bulgarian eCommerce Association. In Central and Eastern Europe, Greece leads the region with e-commerce (…)
BRINGO: Over 1.6 million orders In 2024. 4 out of 5 Bringo orders contain discounted products
Promotional products were twice as present in shopping carts in 2024. Healthier choices: Nearly half of Bringo orders included organic products. Less sugar: +20% increase in sugar-free products in Bringo carts. Bringo, the first rapid online grocery delivery service in Romania using personal (…)
In 2024, One United Properties sold and pre-sold units worth EUR 227.8 mln, leased 20,000 sqm of commercial spaces
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, reports total sales and pre-sales of EUR 227.8 million in 2024, corresponding to the surface of 83,958 sqm of residential and commercial spaces sold and pre-sold. This (…)
Romania listed among top trending spa destinations in 2025
As part of their annual Spa Trends Report 2025, online booking site SpaSeekers.com has revealed the top trending spa destinations worldwide based on increases in Google search data. Albania and Romania tie in third place, each with an 83% increase in searches, after Vietnam and Morocco. Known (…)
Filip & Company Assisted eMAG and HeyBlu IFN in Orange Money Acquisition
Law firm Filip & Company has legally assisted Dante International (eMAG) and HeyBlu IFN, a financial services company owned by eMAG group, in the acquisition of 100% of Orange Money IFN shares.
One United Properties Reports EUR227M Worth of Sales and Pre-Sales for 2024
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, reports total sales and pre-sales of EUR227.8 million in 2024, corresponding to the surface of 83,958 sqm of residential and commercial spaces sold and pre-sold.
Untold festival brings Post Malone, Becky Hill, Rag'n'Bone Man & more to Cluj-Napoca this summer
American superstar Post Malone will come to Romania for the first time this summer to perform at the anniversary edition of Untold festival in Cluj-Napoca. This year's lineup also includes Becky Hill, Rag’n’bone Man, Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Fisher, Tiesto, Steve Angello, Hugel, Alok, (…)
