Premier Energy SRL separates its natural gas supply and distribution activities in Romania: Premier Energy SA takes over supply, NeoGas Grid handles distribution

Premier Energy SRL separates its natural gas supply and distribution activities in Romania: Premier Energy SA takes over supply, NeoGas Grid handles distribution. Premier Energy SRL has separated its natural gas supply and distribution activities to comply with European regulations. Following the division, the group now operates through two distinct entities: Premier Energy SA, responsible for natural gas supply, and NeoGas Grid, which manages natural gas (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]