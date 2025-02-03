Romania's Transelectrica registers project company supposed to bring green energy from Azerbaijan

Romania's power transport and grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) announced that it has registered with the Trade Register the Joint Venture GECO Power Company - Green Energy Corridor Power Company, a limited liability company based in Romania, which will implement the Green Corridor project