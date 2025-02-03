Fiscal Council projects Romania's public deficit at 7.7% of GDP in 2025

Fiscal Council projects Romania's public deficit at 7.7% of GDP in 2025. The general government budget deficit is likely to reach 7.7% of GDP in 2025 (cash terms), 0.7 percentage points (pp) above the government's target of 7% of GDP, according to projections drafted by the Fiscal Council (CF) in its preliminary opinion on the budget planning endorsed by the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]