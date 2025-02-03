PragmaGo Eyes Strong Growth in Romania in Coming Years

PragmaGo, the Polish fintech providing funding services for SMEs, supported by investment fund Enterprise Investors, aims for fast growth in Romania via local company Omnicredit it has acquired recently, with the target envisaging tripling its loan portfolio in the next three years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]