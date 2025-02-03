|
Dutch Group Versuni Sees Sales Rise 10% in 2024 in Romania
Feb 3, 2025
Dutch Group Versuni Sees Sales Rise 10% in 2024 in Romania.
Dutch group Versuni, which includes Philips and Saeco brands in its portfolio, boosted Romania sales by over 10% in 2024.
